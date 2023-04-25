The Easter Road side were keen on the ex-Crystal Palace playmaker during the January transfer window but couldn’t agree a fee for the player. They have revived their interest going into the summer as Lee Johnson looks to get some of his recruitment done early doors with Hibs hoping to qualify for Europe but if not, they face an early start to the new season with the group stages of the Viaplay Cup campaign due to start on July 15.

Williams is out of contract in the summer having spent two seasons with the Robins following spells with Crystal Palace, Ipswich, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons, Sunderland, Charlton, and Cardiff. He hung up his international boots earlier this year after 33 caps, including four appearances at Euro 2016 while he was an unused substitute in Wales’ three matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He is likely to start for Swindon against Stevenage as they look to make it three wins on the trot following victories over Bradford City and AFC Wimbledon. Manager Jody Morris was asked about the former Welsh internationalist ahead of Tuesday night’s home game but remained tight-lipped about the player’s future. The former St Johnstone midfielder said: “I spoke with Jonny quite a lot in January. Without going into detail Jonny has to make the best decision for him and where he is at in his career. Whether there is anything to be done there or not, I am not too sure."