Josh Campbell rewarded for recent Hibs displays as midfielder signs new deal

Josh Campbell has signed a new deal with Hibs

The academy graduate, who made his senior debut during the 2019/20 Betfred Cup competition, spent time on loan at Airdrie and Arbroath, before an impressive stint at Edinburgh City last term.

Campbell’s performances for the Citizens and his hard work at the Hibernian Training Centre thrust him into first-team plans, and the 21-year-old featured during the Europa Conference League campaign and as a late substitute in the Scottish Premiership season opener at Motherwell.

Despite seemingly falling out of favour, all-action number eight Campbell impressed during the second half of the 3-1 defeat by Celtic at Easter Road in late October and was handed a starting role in the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final victory over Rangers.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then he has started the league matches against Ross County and St Johnstone, hitting the post in the latter, and is expected to line up against the Light Blues in tonight’s encounter at Easter Road as he helps fill the gap left by the absence through injury of Kyle Magennis.

Hibs manager Jack Ross said: “Josh has been at the club for a number of years and desperately wants to do well for Hibs.

“He’s made significant progress compared to where he was this time last season and we’re constantly working to help him develop his game and a consistency in everything he does.

“We want to keep our best young players at the club, and we’re pleased that Josh has agreed this new deal with us.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.