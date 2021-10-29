Josh Campbell urged to seize chance after Hibs midfielder impresses against Celtic

Josh Campbell impressed during his 45 minutes against Celtic

The 21-year-old entered the fray at half-time replacing Alex Gogic, and caught the eye as he helped Hibs put in a better performance than their first-half showing in which the visitors scored three times in 20 minutes.

"Josh featured a lot early season in the European games, and he just needs to develop that consistency in everything he does and have that strength and mindset that he backs his ability,” Ross said afterwards.

“I thought he was really good in the second half. I just asked him to go and do what he’s good at."

Campbell has played just seven competitive games for Hibs and previously spent time on loan at Airdrie, Arbroath, and Edinburgh City.

His spell at the Citizens was especially productive as he hit ten goals and four assists in 31 matches and he is now following a similar path to team-mate Jamie Gullan in forcing his way into the coaching staff’s thoughts with his performances in training.

“He brings an energy but he also brings qualities – he's a threat in the final third, he showed that with the number of goals he got for Edinburgh City during his loan spell last season,” Ross continued.

"I couldn’t have asked any more from him in that regard; he helped us be much better in the second half so in terms of him doing as much as he could to try and play his way into the team, he did that.”

