Josh Doig: Burnley in pole position for Hibs defender but face competition from Watford

Josh Doig could be on his way out of Hibs

The Evening News understands that the Turf Moor side are currently leading the race for the highly-rated 19-year-old, but the Hornets aren’t prepared to give up without a fight.

The Capital club rejected a £2.5 million offer from the Vicarage Road side earlier this summer, with Sporting Director Graeme Mathie telling interested clubs to up their bids.

West Ham were keeping tabs on the 19-year-old but have pulled out of the race with Burnley and Watford both prepared to stump up the cash, thought to be in the region of £3m plus add-ons, needed to prise Doig from Hibs

And Doig could head straight out on loan if a deal is struck, with Nottingham Forest believed to be favourites to take the youngster on a temporary basis so he can continue his development in the English Championship.

Speaking ahead of Hibs’ Scottish Premiership opener at Motherwell on Sunday afternoon, Easter Road head coach Jack Ross admitted that the teenager could leave the club in the coming days.

He told the BBC: “He's been subject of a lot of attention and much more concrete interest over the last few days.

"For us and for Josh, it needs to reach a head one way or the other."

Doig featured in Hibs’ 2-1 win against FC Santa Cloma in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night but was left out of the travelling squad for the trip to Fir Park, with the speculation deemed too much of a distraction.

