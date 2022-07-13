Josh Doig completes Hellas Verona switch as Hibs move to bring in replacement

The Capital club will receive a transfer fee of more than £3 million and stand to make more dependent on add-ons. Hibs also have a sell-on percentage as part of the deal to take the versatile left-sided defender to Italy.

Doig flew out to Venetia to undergo a medical earlier this week and will join up with his new team-mates for pre-season training. Verona are due to play Serie C neighbours Virtus Verona on Saturday July 16 in a pre-season friendly before travelling to face Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on July 23.

Verona had been watching the Scotland under-21 internationalist for some time and opened talks earlier this summer over a permanent transfer, with fellow Serie A side Bologna also linked with a move.

Doig broke into the Hibs first team in the summer of 2020 and played 35 times in all competitions, scoring once and laying on four more and attracting attention for his performances at left-back and left-wingback.

The 20-year-old consistently played down speculation about his future despite being linked with a string of top-flight clubs in Belgium, England, Italy, and Scotland throughout his time in the Easter Road first team.

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United were both keen on securing the defender’s services this summer but a move to the Italian league looked most likely.

Doig follows in the footsteps of former Hibs loanee Liam Henderson, who spent two seasons with Verona and helped them win promotion from Serie B in 2019, and joins ex-Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, now at Brentford, and Lewis Ferguson, who has just joined Bologna from Aberdeen, as young Scots choosing to further their careers in Italy’s top flight.

Josh Doig has completed his move to Hellas Verona

Meanwhile, Croatian left-back Marijan Čabraja has already been identified as Doig’s replacement and travelled to Edinburgh this week to finalise a move from Dinamo Zagreb.