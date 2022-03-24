Josh Doig has his say on transfer speculation linking him with Italian side Sassuolo

The 19-year-old left-back was linked with moves to English Premier League clubs Arsenal, Leeds and Watford last summer but remained at Easter Road and in November signed a new deal that runs until the summer of 2026.

However, reports claimed Serie A side Sassuolo were at Pittodrie at the weekend to cast their eye on Doig and Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay during the Premiership clash between the Dons and Hibs.

Doig, on Euro 2023 qualifying duty with Scotland Under-21s where he will face Turkey at Tynecastle on Friday night before a trip to Kazakhstan next week, said: "I am kind of getting used to it, I have learned from the summer when I let it distract me a little bit.

Josh Doig training for Scotland Under-21s at The Oriam ahead of Friday's match against Turkey at Tynecastle Park

"I am ignoring it and getting on with the football. Don't look at anything, Twitter, Instagram, stay away from it all, just play your football, at the end of the day, that's what will get you your move in the end.

"You have your family, your pals, telling you all sorts of things.

"It is nice to hear sometimes but as a professional you need to put it to the back of your mind and just get on with training and playing every day and just enjoying your football."

Doig takes encouragement from former Hearts youth team-mate Aaron Hickey, who moved from the Jambos to Serie A side Bologna in 2020.

Josh Doig insists he is focused on the next game

The 19-year-old defender's form earned him a call-up to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the friendly against Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday night - albeit illness means he is unlikely to start the game - and either Wales or Austria away next week.

Doig said: "Hickey has been called up to the A squad now. He went over there and he is absolutely flying. To play in Serie A every week is not an easy thing.

"I have known Hickey all my life almost, I was at Hearts with him at a young age and to see him in the A squad, I am delighted for him. He deserves it, he's a great guy and a great football player as well."

Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill will miss the Turkey game due to Covid-19 and assistant Peter Houston will be in charge.

The young Scots are third in Group I with four points, five behind Denmark and 14 adrift of leaders Belgium, who have won all six of their fixtures.

Doig said: "It is two massive games that we need to win so I am looking forward to it. We played really well in Turkey (1-1), we just need to put the ball in the back of the net."

