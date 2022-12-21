The 20-year-old’s performances for the Venetian outfit since joining from the Easter Road side in July have made other Serie A clubs sit up and take notice with a host of teams including Atalanta, Bologna, Internazionale, Lazio, Napoli, and Roma all credited with an interest in the Scot.

There are conflicting suggestions in Italy about the player’s future, however. One report from Verona newspaper L’Arena states that i gialloblu will not sell Doig next month, instead choosing to wait until the summer to consider offers, while others claim that if they do sell in January, club chiefs will demand at least €10 million (just shy of £9 million).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inter have reportedly started laying groundwork for a move but are prepared to wait until the end of the season, when they are confident of striking a cheaper deal for the versatile left-sided player but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport Bologna, who have been keeping tabs on Doig since before his move to Italy, may try to tempt Verona into selling in January – and could include a player as a makeweight. With Verona struggling in front of goal, finding the net just 12 times in 15 matches, they could look to bring in attacking reinforcements and Bologna winger Emanuel Vignato has been mentioned as a potential candidate.

Josh Doig in action for Hellas Verona against Sampdoria in a Serie A clash

Doig is under contract at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi until the summer of 2026 after signing for around £3 million in the summer but Verona will be looking for at least double that from any interested parties. The defender has two goals and two assists from nine games so far this season but has also had to contend with two separate injuries. Verona are currently bottom of Serie A, with just one win in 15, and have lost their last ten matches. They also sacked manager Gabriele Cioffi in October, eventually replacing him with Marco Zaffaroni in early December.