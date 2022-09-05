Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a madcap seven minutes before the half-time break, veteran striker Francesco Caputo opened the scoring for the visitors with a fine curling strike from the edge of the area on 40 minutes before Thomas Henry’s header hit the cross-bar and rebounded into the goal off unfortunate ‘keeper Emil Audero four minutes later.

Henry was then involved in the build-up to Verona’s second as he knocked the ball onto Darko Lazovic, who in turn found Kevin Lasagna, who attempted to lift the ball over Audero.

The former Italy Under-21 custodian got a hand to Lasagna’s effort but the rebound struck the 30-year-old striker and fell for the lurking Doig, who swept home a right-footed effort from seven yards out in the third minute of first-half injury time.

The ‘keeper denied the Scot on three separate occasions in the second half, including clawing out a cross that threatened to sneak under the bar, as Verona sought to add to their lead but had to be content with a 2-1 scoreline and their first win of the new season.

Doig assisted Yayah Kallon’s equaliser against Empoli in midweek after the pair had come on as substitutes and his performance earned him a first Serie A start at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

His family was in the stand for the match, with dad Tommy celebrating his birthday and marking it with a goal from his son and three points.

Speaking afterwards, Doig said: “It’s still not really sunk in, there’s still disbelief. I didn't expect to score but what a bonus for myself.

Josh Doig celebrates scoring what turned out to be the winner for Hellas Verona against Sampdoria

"It was a difficult match, but we’re a strong team, we didn’t fall apart after their goal and were able to react immediately by scoring two goals.