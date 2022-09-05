Josh Doig opens account for Hellas Verona as former Hibs defender marks first Serie A start and dad's birthday with winning goal
Josh Doig scored the winning goal on his first Serie A start as the former Hibs defender sealed three points for Hellas Verona in their come-from-behind victory over Sampdoria on Sunday.
In a madcap seven minutes before the half-time break, veteran striker Francesco Caputo opened the scoring for the visitors with a fine curling strike from the edge of the area on 40 minutes before Thomas Henry’s header hit the cross-bar and rebounded into the goal off unfortunate ‘keeper Emil Audero four minutes later.
Henry was then involved in the build-up to Verona’s second as he knocked the ball onto Darko Lazovic, who in turn found Kevin Lasagna, who attempted to lift the ball over Audero.
The former Italy Under-21 custodian got a hand to Lasagna’s effort but the rebound struck the 30-year-old striker and fell for the lurking Doig, who swept home a right-footed effort from seven yards out in the third minute of first-half injury time.
The ‘keeper denied the Scot on three separate occasions in the second half, including clawing out a cross that threatened to sneak under the bar, as Verona sought to add to their lead but had to be content with a 2-1 scoreline and their first win of the new season.
Doig assisted Yayah Kallon’s equaliser against Empoli in midweek after the pair had come on as substitutes and his performance earned him a first Serie A start at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.
His family was in the stand for the match, with dad Tommy celebrating his birthday and marking it with a goal from his son and three points.
Speaking afterwards, Doig said: “It’s still not really sunk in, there’s still disbelief. I didn't expect to score but what a bonus for myself.
"It was a difficult match, but we’re a strong team, we didn’t fall apart after their goal and were able to react immediately by scoring two goals.
"One win is good but the games are coming thick and fast; we have a hard game next week [against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico] and it’s important now that we rest and focus on Sunday.”