Josh Doig still clued up on all things Hibs as ex-Easter Road man chats about life in Verona

The 20-year-old was sold to the Serie A side this summer in a multi-million pound transfer following two years playing regularly in the Easter Road first-team.

Though he’s making his mark in Italian football and integrating himself into the culture, while also basking in the adulation of the locals, he still tunes in whenever he gets the chance to watch his old team-mates in action.

“I’ve watched almost every game since the start of season. I’ve got my Hibs TV account so I always keep up to date with the Hibees,” he told PLG.

Former Hibs star Josh Doig is enjoying life in Verona. Picture: SNS

“My Italian is coming along small bits at the time. I’m doing two lessons a week. I am trying my hardest but it is like being back at school at times. But it’s getting there. I’m slowly picking it up.

"When I was in Edinburgh I was just staying at my mum and dad’s. But at least over here I’ve got my girlfriend with me. She helps out with the washing and stuff because I am absolutely useless around the house.

“The support has been crazy. The Verona fans are known for being a bit mental. You definitely hear it no matter where you go, whether it’s home or away. In the city and in the stadium it’s immense.”

He’s netted twice for the club from Northern Italy, including against Sampdoria on his full debut. He was rewarded with his first call up to the Scotland national team a short time later.

“It was just a feeling of disbelief,” he said. “I didn’t score all of last season and then to come in on my first start, you know, at home with the fans behind me, scoring was nothing like I’d ever experienced before. Amazing.

“Getting the call up to the Scotland squad was another shock to the system. I wasn’t expecting it. I just had to embrace it and enjoy every moment. It doesn’t come around very often and I was absolutely buzzing with it.”

