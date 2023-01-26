The 20-year-old has been in eye-catching form for Hellas Verona since joining the Italian side in a £3 million deal last summer and his performances for i gialloblu have attracted interest from other Serie A sides including Atalanta, Bologna, Inter, Lazio, Napoli, and Roma.

But The Times reports that the two Ligue 1 clubs are also keen on Doig, while Danish champions FC Copenhagen have been credited with an interest having sold their starting left-back Victor Kristiansen to Leicester City earlier this month.

Verona could do business for €10 million (around £9 million) with Hibs in line to net 28 per cent of any future transfer fee for the seven-cap Scotland under-21 internationalist, but it has been suggested that Doig is happy to see out the season with Verona and consider his options in the summer. The player has two goals and four assists from just 13 Italian top-flight matches and after a dismal run of ten defeats on the trot, Doig has helped Verona to two wins and a draw in their last four matches, with their only loss – a narrow 1-0 – coming at the hands of Inter.

Hellas Verona's Josh Doig pressures Joan Gonzales of Lecce during the Serie A clash between the two teams last weekend