Josh Doig transfer latest as Torino push to sign former Hibs defender

Serie A side Torino are moving closer to a deal for former Hibs defender Josh Doig, according to reports in Italy.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:15 BST

The 21-year-old’s debut season in the Italian top flight for Hellas Verona following a £3 million move from Easter Road last summer attracted attention from multiple clubs including the likes of AC Milan, Lazio, Copenhagen, and Nice but it was Bologna, who had been linked with Doig before his move to Verona, who looked set to snap him up this summer.

However, Torino joined the race last week and now appear to be favourites for the Scotland Under-21 internationalist’s signature, with transfer czar Gianluca Di Marzio claiming that a deal could be done by next week. Doig hit two goals and registered four assists for Verona last season but was an unused substitute as they defeated Spezia in the relegation play-off to retain their top-flight status after a difficult season.

Newspapers in Italy consider negotiations to resemble a tug-of-war as things stand but the suggestions are that Torino remain in the driving seat. Should the versatile left-back seal a transfer this summer, former club Hibs will benefit handsomely, with the Easter Road side still due a significant portion of the £3m transfer fee Verona paid to take Doig to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, as well as a 27.5 per cent cut of whatever profit the Venetian side make on the player so if the transfer fee is north of €7m (around £6m) as has been reported in some places, then Hibs would be due £1.65m plus the seven-figure remainder of the original transfer fee.

Josh Doig enjoyed an impressive debut season in Italy with Hellas Verona. Picture: Emilio Andreoli/Getty ImagesJosh Doig enjoyed an impressive debut season in Italy with Hellas Verona. Picture: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
