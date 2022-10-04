Josh O'Connor chats Hibs future with young striker in final year of contract

The striker, son of former Hibs hero Garry, made his first-team debut last season, coming on as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen in March.

However, a foot injury sustained not long later in training put paid to further opportunities in the 2021/22 campaign, a frustrating outcome as Hibs gave further opportunities to his young team-mates as the season drew to a close.

Though he’s recovered from injury he’s yet to get an opportunity in the first-team under Lee Johnson and is in the final year of his deal.

Josh O'Connor made his debut for Hibs last season but hasn't featured for the first-team yet this campaign. Picture: SNS

However, the 18-year-old won’t allow himself to get distracted by the future as he focusing on playing his best for the youth side and development team, starting with the second leg of the Uefa Youth League Domestic Champions Path first-round tie on Wednesday evening against Molde.

“My contract is up at the end of the season. I'm just focused on right now, focused on Wednesday and taking everything week by week. If something comes, it comes. If it doesn't, it doesn't,” said O’Connor.

“There's a lot about the pathway at Hibs right now and bringing in a lot of young players as well.

"We know the pathway is there for us. We get plans given to us at the start of the season which lay out what might happen. Other clubs might not have that. It's probably the best club in Scotland in terms of a pathway and what can be given to a young player.

Asked if he was disheartened at all by Hibs signing two strikers in the shape of Mykola Kuharevich and Harry McKirdy, he replied: “That's football, you know. I'm a young striker. I just have to keep going, keep my head down. If they sign strikers then that's the way it is. Football is always going to be that way. Managers are going to look to bring players in and out. I just need to keep working hard and show what I've got. Hopefully he likes that.”

