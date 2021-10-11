Josh O'Connor hits hat-trick as Hibs Under-18s see off Spartans Under-20s in East Mains friendly

Josh O'Connor hit a hat-trick as Hibs Under-18s defeated Spartans Under-20s in a friendly

The bounce game, organised after the wee Hibees’ trip to face their Dundee United counterparts last Friday was postponed, gave the Capital club a chance to run the rule over several trialists.

Hibs opened the scoring with just 90 seconds on the clock, Josh O’Connor finishing past the visiting ‘keeper after a smart through-ball.

Connor Young then sent a powerful header narrowly over as the hosts threatened to go two up inside the first ten minutes.

After a quarter of an hour O’Connor saw another shot saved with Murray Aiken winning a corner from his follow-up effort. From the resulting set-piece O’Connor scored his and Hibs’ second with a powerful shot from inside the area.

Young then sent a free kick narrowly over and Oscar MacIntyre tested the Spartans ‘keeper with a fierce drive from range.

Hibs continued to press for more goals but were unable to add to their tally before the break.

Ethan Laidlaw made it three with a tap-in from close range early in the second period and half-time substitute Rudi Molotnikov was unlucky to see an effort come back off the bar.

Hibs were awarded a penalty with around 20 minutes remaining and although O’Connor hit the bar with his first effort, the assistant referee signalled an infringement and O’Connor converted at the second attempt.

Spartans then pulled one back from close range before a Mack Weir header and another penalty, this time from Laidlaw, put a gloss on the scoreline.