Runar Hauge gave Hibs the lead, converting from 12 yards after O’Connor had been fouled in the area, but Hibs had had earlier shouts for a spot-kick turned down when Hauge appeared to be brought down by the Boro ‘keeper as the pair challenged for a loose ball.

Steve Kean and Gareth Evans used a mix of players from the under-18 squad and the development squad in a 4231 set-up, with Freddie Owens starting in goal and a back four of Kanayo Megwa, Darren McGregor, Kyle McClelland, and Oscar MacIntyre. Murray Aiken and Jacob MacIntyre took the holding midfield roles while Ethan Laidlaw, Allan Delferrière, and Hauge formed an attacking trio behind lone striker O’Connor.

Hibs started strongly and O’Connor had an early sight of goal when Delferrière picked him out with a cute through-ball but although his touch took him round the goalie it was a tad heavy and the ball ran out of play. On the half-hour mark, the same player surged into the box and was bundled over and although it looked soft, the referee pointed to the spot, with Hauge finding the bottom corner. Hibs pushed for a second and O’Connor saw an overhead kick attempt from a Laidlaw corner scrambled off the line by the Boro defence.

Hibs made it two five minutes into the second half, Megwa’s cross from the right picking out O’Connor at the backpost and his smart downward header from close range gave the ‘keeper no chance.

O’Connor might have made it three from a Laidlaw cross shortly after but his header was off target and the linesman’s flag was raised anyway. The forward could have added a second when Hauge picked him out with a square ball but the Boro No.1 did well to block the effort.

Jacob MacIntyre was next to try his luck but his fierce effort from distance following Aiken’s pass was deflected out for a corner. Then, right at the death, O’Connor grabbed his second and Hibs’ third, latching onto a long ball forwards from Laidlaw, side-stepping a defender, and finishing high into the net.

Hibs: Owens, Megwa, McGregor, McClelland, O MacIntyre, Aiken, J MacIntyre, Delferrière (Zaid 80), Hauge (McCulloch 66), Laidlaw, O’Connor. Subs not used: Carter, Hastie, Wright, Khan, McAllister, Molotnikov.