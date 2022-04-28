Josh Taylor visits Hibs training centre as Edinburgh boxer meets Easter Road squad and interim boss

Josh Taylor speaks to interim Hibs boss David Gray

The 31-year-old Prestonpans puncher was invited along by chief executive Ben Kensell to meet the players and interim boss David Gray, and watch training.

World champion Taylor is a big fan of the Capital club and has previously expressed an interest in staging a fight at the stadium, or Edinburgh Castle.

Speaking last year he said: “I’ve not boxed in my home city for a few years so I would love to take a big fight back to Scotland. Now is the time to get that fight at Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road.”

The Tartan Tornado defended his super lightweight title in February against WBO mandatory challenger Jack Catterall at the Glasgow Hydro, securing a controversial split-decision victory.