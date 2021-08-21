Judy Murray bows to ‘Sir’ David Gray as she joins Hibs training

Judy Murray dropped in to observe Hibs' training on Friday.

The tennis coach and mother of stars Andy and Jamie Murray, met with Hibees boss Jack Ross to observe proceedings as he trained his first team at East Mains, while also taking the time to meet and chat with players.

A lifelong Hibs fan, Ms Murray’s own father, Roy Erskine, played for the Easter Road side in the 1950s.

Ms Murray’s allegiances were made particularly clear when she encountered Hibs’ Scottish Cup winning captain “Sir” David Gray.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows Ms Murray bowing in reverence to the retired football player as he approaches her.

Now a coach, Gray earned immortal status in Leith after grabbing the winning goal against Rangers in the 2016 cup final, simultaneously laying the club’s 116-year-old hoodoo to rest.

Earlier this month, Ms Murray bought shares in Lewes football club, citing her respect for their practice of equal pay between the men’s and women’s teams.

Ms Murray will join the coaching staff at charity Soccer Aid, alongside the likes of Harry Redknapp and Robbie Keane, which is hosting a fundraiser match of entertainers and retired professional footballers.

The game will be played at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on September 4 and will be broadcast on STV.

The star tennis coach will join the likes of Usain Bolt, Gary Neville, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Sven Goran Eriksson, Roberto Carlos and Nigel de Jong in the World XI.

The charity hopes to raise £10 million, with proceeds to go to Unicef with the aim of delivering life-saving medical and food supplies for children.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.