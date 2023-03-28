The versatile defender signed a new two-year deal with the Easter Road side in February before linking up with former Hibees No.2 John Potter. So far he has played three games for Kelty, most recently contributing to a clean sheet in a goalless draw away to title-challengers Falkirk.

Speaking to the Hibs website he outlined what he is learning from his stint in the third tier.

“The football is a lot more direct, more long balls, and the environment is really competitive. Every week you are playing for points so that drives the standard up – I’ve really enjoyed that aspect of it. I’ve had to be more switched-on and tactically aware and it’s definitely helped improve my overall game.”

Kanayo Megwa is enjoying his time with Kelty Hearts

Megwa trains with the League One side on Tuesday and Thursday nights ahead of featuring at the weekend and spends the remainder of the time at HTC with the Hibs development squad.

“It’s a good agreement that we’ve got together,” he explained. “It has been really good at Kelty Hearts. It’s my first loan move, so I wasn’t sure what to expect, but everyone has been was really welcoming and I have enjoyed it.

“I had one training session before my first game. The manager told me just to keep playing my own game and keep doing what I was doing at Hibs and everything would be fine. Thankfully he was right and I got through that first game. We ended up losing, but overall I thought I played pretty well and adapted quickly to the level and the tempo."

Kelty have six games remaining before the summer and Megwa is eager to make the most of those matches and help the New Central Park side rack up as many points as possible.