Kanayo Megwa eager to keep improving as Hibs kid raves about loan experience
Kanayo Megwa is targeting a strong end to the season with loan side Kelty Hearts as the promising Hibs kid insists he is developing with each 90 minutes in the cinch League One club’s colours.
The versatile defender signed a new two-year deal with the Easter Road side in February before linking up with former Hibees No.2 John Potter. So far he has played three games for Kelty, most recently contributing to a clean sheet in a goalless draw away to title-challengers Falkirk.
Speaking to the Hibs website he outlined what he is learning from his stint in the third tier.
“The football is a lot more direct, more long balls, and the environment is really competitive. Every week you are playing for points so that drives the standard up – I’ve really enjoyed that aspect of it. I’ve had to be more switched-on and tactically aware and it’s definitely helped improve my overall game.”
Megwa trains with the League One side on Tuesday and Thursday nights ahead of featuring at the weekend and spends the remainder of the time at HTC with the Hibs development squad.
“It’s a good agreement that we’ve got together,” he explained. “It has been really good at Kelty Hearts. It’s my first loan move, so I wasn’t sure what to expect, but everyone has been was really welcoming and I have enjoyed it.
“I had one training session before my first game. The manager told me just to keep playing my own game and keep doing what I was doing at Hibs and everything would be fine. Thankfully he was right and I got through that first game. We ended up losing, but overall I thought I played pretty well and adapted quickly to the level and the tempo."
Kelty have six games remaining before the summer and Megwa is eager to make the most of those matches and help the New Central Park side rack up as many points as possible.
“We haven’t won a lot recently so we need to get back to winning ways and start climbing the table. That’s the main aim between now and the end of the season. For me, it’s all about getting as many minutes as possible and making the most of this experience.”