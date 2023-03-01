The 18-year-old, who has been in involved in a number of first-team squads this season but is yet to make his competitive debut, joined the club in the summer of 2021 from Brooke House College following a successful trial spell. Able to play at right-back or centre-back, he was a key member of the CAS Elite Under-18 League title-winning team and impressed for the under-19s in their UEFA Youth League campaign against Molde, Nantes, and Borussia Dortmund.

Megwa will link up with former Hibs No.2 John Potter at New Central Park and will gain valuable SPFL experience while also being available for Hibs development squad matches and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped his loan can help him push for a place in the Easter Road senior squad next season, with supporters treated to a glimpse of his abilities in the mid-season friendly matches against Middlesbrough and Raith Rovers.

Kanayo Megwa has signed a new deal and joined Kelty Hearts on loan

Hibs academy chief Steve Kean said: “Kanayo has been one of the standout performers for us this season and is thoroughly deserving of his new deal. He has really developed since he joined the club and has shown he is comfortable playing in several different positions.