‘Keep up the hard work - or else’ - Monty’s message to Hibs Aussie star

Lewis Miller in action against Hearts - and heading to Wembley

Nick Montgomery has urged Lewis Miller to keep up the hard work that earned him his first international call-up – because he’ll need it just to hang on to his Hibs place.

The Australian right back has been named alongside club-mate Martin Boyle in the Socceroos squad for Friday night’s friendly against England at Wembley.

Montgomery, who worked with Miller at Central Coast Mariners before the pair were reunited at Easter Road, is thrilled that the 23-year-old’s performances in green have been rewarded.

But he’s in no mood to let the defender rest on his laurels, saying: “I’m really happy for Lewis.

“It’s been a long time coming but he’s also needed to have that consistency - and that’s something that he struggled with.

“He didn’t play for a long time and didn’t really play much last season.

“I always said to him to find a consistency and find the right mindset to make sure that every game you perform, you’re not up and down - because that’s what he was in his early career.

“But there’s no doubt in his ability as a physical specimen.

“He’s technically very good, it’s just his concentration that he needs to keep working because at times he gets caught up in the emotion and arguing and silly things like that. I’ve told him he needs to keep doing the same thing.

“Otherwise he’ll be coming off and he knows that Chris Cadden’s coming back fit soon - and young Rory Whittaker.

“So he needs to keep performing otherwise there’s going to be people chasing for his spot. That’s the way you have to talk to Lewis.