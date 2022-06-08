The 42-year-old, who left the Easter Road side along with Jack Ross in December last year, had been tipped to take the reins at New Central Park following the departure of Kevin Thomson, who quit his role at the end of last month after leading the Fifers to the League Two title.

It is not the first time Potter has managed in his own right, having had a brief spell at the helm of Dunfermline Athletic during the 2014/15 season after Jim Jefferies was relieved of his duties.

He has also held coaching positions at the Pars as well as Sunderland and Hibs, and was most recently working with Queen’s Park, helping them secure promotion to the Scottish Championship via the play-offs last month including a semi-final victory over the East End Park side.

A statement on the Kelty Hearts website confirmed the appointment.

"Kelty Hearts FC are delighted to announce the appointment of our new first-team manager, John Potter,” it read.

“John, who played for Celtic, St Mirren, Clyde and Dunfermline as a player, joins the club with an impressive coaching pedigree.

"The 42-year-old has been assistant manager at clubs such as Hibernian and Sunderland, manager at Dunfermline and most recently, played a massive part at newly-promoted Queens Park.

"John is a young and hungry coach who is determined to bring more success to the football club.