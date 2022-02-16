Ben Kensell gives update on Deloitte Review as Hibs chief speaks on Ron Gordon role

The Easter Road side was joined by Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee United, and Dundee in funding the exercise, which was carried out by global finance and risk advisory firm Deloitte and backed by the SPFL.

Despite Dons chairman Dave Cormack suggesting results would be unveiled last month, there is yet to be an update on the review, but Kensell believes it won’t be long before the findings are announced as he discussed the process and chairman Ron Gordon’s role in it.

"Ron's very heavily involved with that, which is great. It's promising, and we're moving forward with it,” he told the Evening News as part of a wide-ranging interview.

Ron Gordon is fully supportive of Ben Kensell's plans for Hibs

"I think some of the information that was found as a result of that review was really interesting around growth – particularly commercial growth – and the opportunities are there for all clubs to benefit, not just Hibs and the other Scottish Premiership clubs, but all clubs in the pyramid.

"It's moving forward at a slow pace but what we have to remember is that all clubs will be consumed by the same transfer window.

"It was a really good paper and there'll be more coming out on that I'm sure.”

The Hibs owner is unlikely to be back in the country until the latter part of the season, according to Kensell.

"I speak to him quite a lot, but I wouldn't want to speak for his travel arrangements!

"We've got our AGM coming up so Ron will be visible there. He's a brilliant owner and really allows us as a group to be very autonomous.

"He's incredibly supportive, as is the whole board, of what we're trying to do. We have a very clear sense of direction. I'm really proud of the culture that we've built here.

"It's been tested more recently and now it's about trying to get the support to buy into what we're trying to do.

"I know it's tough. Everyone wants us to win and we want to be entertaining, but we are going through a transition, but please, stick with us during the whole process.”

