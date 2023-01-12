His move to Dumfries will mean a reunion with former Easter Road team-mate Marvin Bartley, who has also signed defender Jack Brydon from the Capital club on a two-and-a-half-year deal following his arrival as manager at Palmerston Park.

Dąbrowski joined Hibs from Lech Poznan in the summer of 2017 but had to wait until February 2022 for his first-team debut – a man-of-the-match performance in a goalless Edinburgh derby draw with Hearts at Easter Road. He made five more appearances last season but has only played once since, in the Premier Sports Cup group defeat by Falkirk in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An injury suffered by the Polish shot-stopper in training forced Hibs to bring in cover, with Ryan Schofield joining on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town in late August

Kevin Dąbrowski has joined Queen of the South on loan

Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “After long discussions with Kev, he made it clear to us that he had a strong desire to be a number one goalkeeper and to get regular game-time, something we can’t offer him here at this moment in time. We wish Kev all the best for the future and thank him for all his efforts during his time at the club.”

The Doonhamers will be Dąbrowski’s fifth loan side following spells earlier in his career with Berwick Rangers, Civil Service Strollers, Cowdenbeath, and Dumbarton.

Advertisement Hide Ad