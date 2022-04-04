The 46-year-old, who spent six seasons with Hibs between 1992 and 1998 playing more than 100 games and scoring 15 goals, went on to have spells with Derby County, Walsall, Portsmouth, Norwich City, Leicester City, Stoke City, Carlisle United, and Dunfermline Athletic before hanging up his boots, although he was persuaded out of retirement for a stint as player-coach with Thorniewood United in 2015 and spent a brief time as Airdrie Under-20s coach.

Harper later managed Albion Rovers between 2018 and 2020 but has been tempted back to his first club where he is expected to play a crucial role in helping identify potential targets as well as casting an eye over upcoming opponents.

Writing on social media he said: “It has only taken 24 years to get back to where it all started professionally for me, delighted to say I am Hibernian first-team scout. Delighted and thanks to Ben Kensell and Ian Gordon.”

Kevin Harper has returned to Hibs as first-team scout

Harper’s appointment has been met with positivity by the fans who are pleased to see a former player return to the club in a key role. Manager Shaun Maloney has stressed the importance of having former players involved with the club and often invites them to HTC, with figures such as Pat Stanton, Micky Weir, Jackie McNamara, Graham Harvey, and Gordon Rae taking in training sessions and spending time with the first-team squad.

