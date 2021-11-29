Kevin Nisbet aiming for purple patch after ending Hibs goal drought

Kevin Nisbet wheels away after finally ending his goal drought against St Johnstone

The Scotland internationalist finished off a lovely team goal, sweeping the ball past Zander Clark after fine work from Josh Campbell, Scott Allan, and Jamie Murphy, with the latter then netting the winner three minutes later as the Easter Road side brought an end to their losing streak.

“When you’ve lost five on the bounce and you go a goal behind the way we did, a lot of teams might fold, but we’ve got a great group in there, we’re all together, we all trust each other, and we just kept going until the final whistle and thankfully came out with the three points,” Nisbet said afterwards.

He had two goals ruled out, one for offside and another for a foul, and the striker admitted there were thoughts at the back of his mind that it might just be “one of those days”.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Nisbet has broken his goal drought at last

"But we did have a sense that a goal might be coming,” he added. “We knew if we got one we would get two and I think we scored at the correct time.”

Prior to the game in Perth Nisbet’s last goal had come at Ibrox in a 2-1 defeat by Rangers on October 3. The 24-year-old believes he is back to his best and is eager to kick on.

"To be back on the scoresheet and finally celebrating again is good but the last few games I’ve felt a lot sharper, like I was last season,” he said.

"I knew if I kept working hard and getting in positions that I would score, and I proved that."

With a hectic run of fixtures on the horizon, Nisbet is desperate to keep making the scoresheet.

"I’ve done that throughout my career; I had a similar spell at Dunfermline where I didn’t score a lot in a run of games but then I got one, and just kept going after that,” he recalled.

"Hopefully it’s a similar thing this time. There’s a massive game on Wednesday that we’re looking forward to now. We’ve always played well against Rangers and we know if we turn up then we have a great chance to win the game.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.