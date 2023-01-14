@stevemcmahon13: “[Kevin Nisbet] Carrying the whole team at the minute.”

@cammyymcewan: "equaliser papers over a lot of cracks that was an extremely poor display.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@HibbyTweets: "At least we didn't get beat hope the hospitality was packed to the rafters man who cares about the league position eh”

Kevin Nisbet nets an injury-time equaliser at Easter Road as Hibs draw 2-2 with Dundee United. Picture: SNS

@jimpurdie: "We have far too many second (and maybe third) class players. No midfield whatsoever and our tactics are, at best, questionable.”

@FamousFive1875: "Decent 2nd half, buy my god the centre of midfield and defence need reinforcements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@__James1999__: "It’s almost like we need better signings? We’re going to be in the relegation battle.”

@h_struan: "Thought cambell was great f*****g love nisbet but why do we keep playing Lewis Stevenson?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@hibs_ffs: "Kevin Nisbet is the only positive thing about our club right now… shambles from top to bottom.”

@CraigccHealey: "Just like last week. Nisbet on fire, midfield and defence honking. We are f****d if Nisbet stops scoring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@KeithARobertson: "Thank goodness Nisbet's coming on form because the team is frail virtually everywhere else, will take the point.”

@Juzza07: "Great turn and strike. Nisbet has scored Hibs' last 5 goals, some of the highest quality. Without him, two defeats and probably the end of Lee Johnson.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@GISALEGEND: "Nisbet's goals lately being the difference, what's worrying is this form will certainly attract teams again to maybe take a go at him. Regardless we have 2 weeks to sort the team out & try push for Europe.”

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad