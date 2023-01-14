News you can trust since 1873
'Kevin Nisbet carrying the team, too many second-class players, no midfield whatsoever' - Hibs fans react to 2-2 draw with Dundee United

How the Hibs fans reacted on social media after Kevin Nisbet struck at the death for his second goal of the game to earn Lee Johnson’s side a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

By Craig Fowler
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 5:30pm

@stevemcmahon13: “[Kevin Nisbet] Carrying the whole team at the minute.”

@cammyymcewan: "equaliser papers over a lot of cracks that was an extremely poor display.”

@HibbyTweets: "At least we didn't get beat hope the hospitality was packed to the rafters man who cares about the league position eh”

Kevin Nisbet nets an injury-time equaliser at Easter Road as Hibs draw 2-2 with Dundee United. Picture: SNS
@jimpurdie: "We have far too many second (and maybe third) class players. No midfield whatsoever and our tactics are, at best, questionable.”

@FamousFive1875: "Decent 2nd half, buy my god the centre of midfield and defence need reinforcements.”

@__James1999__: "It’s almost like we need better signings? We’re going to be in the relegation battle.”

@h_struan: "Thought cambell was great f*****g love nisbet but why do we keep playing Lewis Stevenson?”

@hibs_ffs: "Kevin Nisbet is the only positive thing about our club right now… shambles from top to bottom.”

@CraigccHealey: "Just like last week. Nisbet on fire, midfield and defence honking. We are f****d if Nisbet stops scoring.”

@KeithARobertson: "Thank goodness Nisbet's coming on form because the team is frail virtually everywhere else, will take the point.”

@Juzza07: "Great turn and strike. Nisbet has scored Hibs' last 5 goals, some of the highest quality. Without him, two defeats and probably the end of Lee Johnson.”

@GISALEGEND: "Nisbet's goals lately being the difference, what's worrying is this form will certainly attract teams again to maybe take a go at him. Regardless we have 2 weeks to sort the team out & try push for Europe.”

