Kevin Nisbet: Explanation given as striker left out of Hibs team to face Dundee amid Celtic transfer talk

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet has been left out of the squad for today’s lunchtime clash with Dundee.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:00 am
Updated Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:17 am
Kevin Nisbet has been linked with a move to many clubs, the latest being Celtic.

The Scotland striker had been expected to lead the line at Dens Park, particularly with fellow forward Christian Doidge ruled out by injury, but the 24-year-old is not listed.

Hibs tweeted shortly after the team-lines were announced and wrote: “Kevin Nisbet is unwell”. New signing James Scott leads the line in his and Doidge’s absence.

Nisbet has been consistently linked with a move away from Hibs this year, and the latest reports claim Celtic want to sign him in a deal which would involve Leigh Griffiths moving to Easter Road.

Postecoglou was asked about the rumours following Celtic’s 6-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday and said: "That is in the basket of uncertainty that I don't really dip my hand in.”

