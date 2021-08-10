Kevin Nisbet fitness update issued ahead of Hibs' trip to Rijeka
Hibs expect to have star striker Kevin Nisbet available for Thursday’s European showdown against Rijeka.
The forward missed Hibs’ 3-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County due to a dead leg he picked up in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with the Croatians, but is expected to travel for the club’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg.
“I’d be very very confident of him being ready for Thursday,” Hibs boss Jack Ross said on Nisbet.
“It wasn’t a case of not risking him against Ross County. He just wasn’t ready to go.
“He took a nasty impact injury but he’ll hopefully train on Tuesday before we travel.”