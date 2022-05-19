Kevin Nisbet gives positive injury update as Hibs striker shares progress with fans

The Scotland forward sustained the injury following a challenge by Carl Starfelt during a 0-0 draw with Celtic in late February and hasn’t kicked a ball since.

But an update posted on his Instagram account showed Nisbet doing work with the ball in the gym at the Hibernian Training Centre.

He wrote: “Good to see the ball again today, slowly getting there.”

Nisbet is hopeful of making a return to action sometime in October, with a view to securing a place in the Scotland squad for the 2022 World Cup, provided they reach Qatar.

Speaking in March Nisbet said: “I can assure everyone that I will be back as quickly as possible and ready to do my best for both Hibs and Scotland.”

Hibs’ manager at the time, Shaun Maloney, added: "If, and I think we are all hoping Scotland qualify for the World Cup, then he can still make that squad.

"He has to be very motivated to come back as the best striker in the league, and achieve something with the national team and there is absolutely no reason he can't do that."

Kevin Nisbet has been sidelined since February

Nisbet missed the final 12 games of the Scottish Premiership campaign and was one of several Easter Road players to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines during the course of the season along with Chris Cadden, Christian Doidge, Paul Hanlon, Kyle Magennis, Paul McGinn, and Drey Wright.