Kevin Nisbet happy to shoulder Hibs goals expectation as he welcomes responsibility
Hibs forward Kevin Nisbet insists he is relishing the expectation on him to hit the goal trail for Lee Johnson’s side after making his long-awaited comeback from injury in Saturday’s 2-0 friendly defeat by Middlesbrough.
The 25-year-old played the first 45 minutes and linked up well with Harry McKirdy in the final third and speaking afterwards, accepted that there would be additional pressure on him to help improve the Easter Road side’s goal tally.
"I’m delighted to be back. It’s been a long few months, long hours in the gym, but it’s good to be back on the pitch. It was hard when all the boys were training on a Friday and looking forward to a game on the Saturday and I was in on the Saturday morning just running, running, running. That’s mentally tough.
"But I think I have the character to come through that and come out better on the other side. It’s been tough sitting in the stands watching the boys but now I’m back and I can help on the pitch.”
Hibs have scored just 18 cinch Premiership goals this season and with Martin Boyle now ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, Nisbet is more than happy to take on the task of firing the Capital club up the table – even if he won’t be able to rekindle his partnership with the Australian internationalist.
“It’s just really bad timing. I think the fans know how well me and Martin play together. It puts more pressure on me but I’m happy to take it. I’ve dealt with that responsibility at every club and I’ve scored goals. Hopefully that continues.”