The 25-year-old played the first 45 minutes and linked up well with Harry McKirdy in the final third and speaking afterwards, accepted that there would be additional pressure on him to help improve the Easter Road side’s goal tally.

"I’m delighted to be back. It’s been a long few months, long hours in the gym, but it’s good to be back on the pitch. It was hard when all the boys were training on a Friday and looking forward to a game on the Saturday and I was in on the Saturday morning just running, running, running. That’s mentally tough.

"But I think I have the character to come through that and come out better on the other side. It’s been tough sitting in the stands watching the boys but now I’m back and I can help on the pitch.”

Kevin Nisbet is ready to hit the goal trail for Hibs once more

Hibs have scored just 18 cinch Premiership goals this season and with Martin Boyle now ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, Nisbet is more than happy to take on the task of firing the Capital club up the table – even if he won’t be able to rekindle his partnership with the Australian internationalist.