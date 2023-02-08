Kevin Nisbet: Hibs forward bucks Old Firm trend with player of the month award

The 25-year-old Hibs striker, who turned down a move to Millwall the transfer window, has been in prolific form in front of goal since his return in November from an ACL injury and picks up the award for January.

Nisbet scored six times in January, netting a hat-trick against Motherwell and a brace against Dundee United before adding another in a 6-0 victory against Aberdeen. After spending 10 months out, he has now scored eight goals in eight games.

“I am delighted, especially considering I have been out for a long time with a bad injury,” he said. “To bounce back and get the award in my first full month coming back is great.

Kevin Nisbet is the Scottish Premiership player of the month for January

“I have kept myself very professional, throughout my time out with injury. I have worked hard to get back fit and I think that has shown with the way I have come back and scored goals and help the team.

“It has been a long time coming since I scored a hat-trick, so to get one so quickly after an injury was great. They were big goals as well, and got us an important three points – so we were all delighted.

“We are in a really good position now to go and finish in the top four, so we just need to keep picking up results and for me, I am focussed on scoring more goals.”

Nisbet missed the 1-0 win at St Mirren on Saturday after pulling up with a hamstring problem in the draw at Ross County last midweek, but manager Lee Johnson is optimistic that he will be fit for Hibs´ next match against Kilmarnock at Easter Road on February 18.

Kevin Nisbet scored a hat-trick against Motherwell in January. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS