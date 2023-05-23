News you can trust since 1873
Kevin Nisbet insists he’s still on penalty duty for Hibs should the Easter Road side get the opportunity over the remaining two games of the season.
By Craig Fowler
Published 23rd May 2023, 22:30 BST- 2 min read

The Hibs striker saw a vital spot-kick saved in the 0-0 draw with Aberdeen a week past Saturday, a result which severely hampered their chances of overhauling the Dons in the race for third place.

The former Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers hitman has struck 37 times in 99 appearances since joining in the summer of 2020, though surprisingly he’s not been as clinical from 12 yards. While scoring in matches against Livingston and Kilmarnock in his debut campaign, he also missed against Hearts and Celtic before the recent one at Aberdeen.

Having had a very strong record before his arrival in Leith, Nisbet is nonplussed as to why his record in green and white currently sits at 40 per cent, but he’s adamant nobody else will be grabbing the ball from him if another is awarded against Celtic on Wednesday evening or Hearts this Saturday.

Kevin Nisbet steps up to take his penalty against Aberdeen. The effort was saved by goalkeeper Kelle Roos. Picture: SNS
“I will [take it]. It’s just the way I am,” he said. “I don’t know what it is – I’ve missed a good few for Hibs but before coming here I scored 14 in 14. So I think it’s just about getting that one. If a pen comes up I will happily take it.

“I’ve obviously said I’ll go and take it. I don’t think anybody else is really challenging me on that one.”

Regardless of who is among the goals, Hibs need to find victory against the champions on Wednesday to have any hope of catching either Aberdeen or Hearts going into the final match of the season at Tynecastle.

“It would be great, really exciting for the fans and club as a whole,” said Nisbet about the prospect of leapfrogging either side directly above them in the table.

"It’s a lot of money for the club as well so it’s up to us to put ourselves in that position and get a bit of luck for other results to go our way. If they do we will be more than confident going into Saturday that we can go and win the game.”

