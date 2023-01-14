Lewis Stevenson congratulates Kevin Nisbet after his late equaliser

The Scotland internationalist had cancelled out Glenn Middleton’s opener only for Ian Harkes to restore United’s lead and although Hibs had most of the chances in the second half, the closest they came to scoring was Harry McKirdy’s curled effort off the bar. But deep into time added on, Nisbet danced through the United defence before arrowing a shot into the far corner with Mark Birighitti motionless.

Despite the late drama, Lee Johnson’s side were still jeered off the park by the few Hibs fans who had elected to stay in the stadium rather than braving the driving rain and bitter wind that battered Easter Road for much of the game. The result moves them joint-sixth with St Mirren although the Buddies have two games in hand and a slightly better goal difference.

When Ryan Porteous gifted the ball to Steven Fletcher inside the opening two minutes, it was a sign of what was to come. The former Hibs striker squared for Arnaud Djoum but the ex-Hearts midfielder’s shot was straight at David Marshall.

Hibs had looked uncomfortable from the first whistle but the ease with which the visitors shuttled the ball around the 18-yard box in the lead-up to their seventh-minute opener was alarming. A long throw from the East Stand side was flicked on by Djoum to Fletcher, whose cushioned lay-off allowed Middleton to slot high into the net via the woodwork.

Five minutes later Kyle Magennis rattled the crossbar with a thunderous effort from distance and an Aiden McGeady cross was plucked out of the air by Mark Birighitti in the United goal. Fletcher then headed over from a Luke Freeman cross as Liam Fox’s side threatened to increase their lead. The veteran striker went close again when he dispossessed Josh Campbell, firing just wide.

A formational reshuffle by Lee Johnson got Hibs back on level pegging. Porteous, restored to the defence, launched a long ball forwards to Campbell who controlled it and played in Nisbet, whose low shot evaded Birighitti’s dive to nestle in the far corner.

If the equaliser galvanised Hibs then they failed to show it, as United regained the lead soon after. There was an element of good fortune for Harkes as his effort took a considerable deflection off Lewis Stevenson and looped over Marshall. Cue more jeering.

Marshall tipped over a netbound Fletcher header from a Middleton corner before Nisbet had a shot saved. When referee Colin Steven blew for half-time, the players trooped off to the dressing room with boos ringing in their ears. Hibs often start matches strongly but this had been anything but.

Johnson resisted the temptation to make any changes at the break and the hosts battled away in search of an equaliser, but they found Birighitti in impervious form and even when the goalkeeper was beaten – as he was for McKirdy’s effort – the frame of the goal came to United’s rescue.