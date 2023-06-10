Kevin Nisbet seals Millwall move with Hibs netting £2m for Scotland striker

Millwall have finally got their man with Hibs forward Kevin Nisbet agreeing to join the English Championship side for a seven-figure sum after three years in Leith. The Scotland internationalist was on the cusp of moving to London in January but U-turned at the eleventh hour, opting to see out the campaign with Hibs after deciding it wasn’t the right time to leave the Capital.

But he always looked likely to leave Easter Road in the summer after a blistering return to form following his comeback from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with several clubs in England and overseas linked with a move for the forward, and he has signed a three-year deal with Gary Rowett’s side with the option of a further 12 months at the Den.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed but the Evening News understands Hibs stand to net more than £2 million for the 26-year-old when add-ons are included, while a sell-on clause has also been included in the contract.

Kevin Nisbet has completed a move to Millwall

Nisbet joined Hibs from Dunfermline in the summer of 2020 and helped them secure a third-place finish in the league and passage to the latter stages of both domestic cups with 18 goals in all competitions. A serious injury suffered in February 2022 brought a premature end to his season as Hibs struggled for goals under Shaun Maloney, but Nisbet returned to action in December, hitting 12 goals in 19 games and helping the team qualify for Europe once again.

Easter Road chief Ben Kensell said: “After deciding to stay in January, Kevin informed us that he wanted to leave the club this summer, which we understood. Following those discussions, we had to ensure we got the best possible deal for him. We’re happy with the fee we received, and we wish him all the best for the future with Millwall.”