Kevin Nisbet's move to Millwall off as Hibs striker U-turns on English Championship switch
Kevin Nisbet's move to Millwall is off, after the Hibs striker had a change of heart on a proposed switch to the English Championship.
Easter Road chiefs had eventually accepted an offer of more than £2 million plus add-ons for the 25-year-old, and speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Aberdeen manager Lee Johnson was of the view that Nisbet would complete the transfer.
The Scotland internationalist was due to undergo a medical with the Lions, but the player’s preference is to remain in Scotland. Nisbet could in theory be available for selection against the Dons but he missed training on Friday and a late decision will be made on whether he is included in the matchday squad for a vital game for both teams.
A statement from Nisbet’s representatives Quanic Sports read: “Kevin has taken time to consider this opportunity but remains unsure about making the move at this time. He’s happy to focus on Hibs for the time being.”
The Evening News understands that the collapse of the deal won’t have a bearing on Hibs’ transfer business before the end of the window, with the club still hopeful of bringing in defensive reinforcements to cope with Rocky Bushiri’s long-term lay-off after the Belgian defender sustained an ankle injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts.
Meanwhile, defender Ryan Porteous appears to be closing in on a move to Watford after manager Slaven Bilić described the transfer as a ‘done deal’. The 23-year-old travelled to London this week to hold talks over a move after the English Championship side had an offer accepted that could net Hibs around £500,000.
Porteous is out of contract at Easter Road in the summer after turning down a bumper new deal from his boyhood club and while neither Hibs nor Watford have confirmed the move, Bilić told Sky Sports: “Porteous is signed, it’s a done deal. He’s a young player and in the short-term I call it cosmetic change, which is very important in our situation. He's a homegrown player and we got Ryan, which is good for refreshing the squad. He played at a good level in the Scottish league, in a good club in the Scottish league. Now it's down to him to train good and deserve the chance.”