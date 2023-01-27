Easter Road chiefs had eventually accepted an offer of more than £2 million plus add-ons for the 25-year-old, and speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Aberdeen manager Lee Johnson was of the view that Nisbet would complete the transfer.

The Scotland internationalist was due to undergo a medical with the Lions, but the player’s preference is to remain in Scotland. Nisbet could in theory be available for selection against the Dons but he missed training on Friday and a late decision will be made on whether he is included in the matchday squad for a vital game for both teams.

A statement from Nisbet’s representatives Quanic Sports read: “Kevin has taken time to consider this opportunity but remains unsure about making the move at this time. He’s happy to focus on Hibs for the time being.”

Kevin Nisbet has turned down a move to Millwall

The Evening News understands that the collapse of the deal won’t have a bearing on Hibs’ transfer business before the end of the window, with the club still hopeful of bringing in defensive reinforcements to cope with Rocky Bushiri’s long-term lay-off after the Belgian defender sustained an ankle injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts.

Meanwhile, defender Ryan Porteous appears to be closing in on a move to Watford after manager Slaven Bilić described the transfer as a ‘done deal’. The 23-year-old travelled to London this week to hold talks over a move after the English Championship side had an offer accepted that could net Hibs around £500,000.