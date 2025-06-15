Hibs are heading into a new season - and it kicks off in manic fashion too.

The club return to pre season training later this month as they prepare for Europa League qualifiers that present a path to the money-spinning UEFA league phases. Then all eyes turn to the Premiership where they will hope to cement third place as their own once again, with League Cup action not far behind.

Amid work in the transfer market, the start to the season on the pitch is also set to be extremely busy for Hibs once the ball gets rolling. Here are some of the key dates for the diary to be aware of heading into the new campaign.

1 . MONDAY 16 JUNE The summer transfer window officially opens and clubs can register new players. Hibs have already signed Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger and Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath and are expected to be busy ahead of their return to European football.

2 . 20 JUNE The new Premiership fixtures are announced. Hibs find out who they will face on the opening day of the season and will discover when their Edinburgh derby clashes with Hearts will take place.

3 . FRIDAY 20 JUNE The Hibs squad return to pre-season training.