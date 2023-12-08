Key figures return for Hibs - predicted starting XI for Livi test

Hibs will have Dylan Vente and Jordan Obita fit and available to play against Livingston tomorrow. The Dutch striker and English fullback were both kept in reserve as the Hibees lost 4-1 at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Head coach Nick Montgomery said he was being careful with both – but is ready to put them back into the starting XI on the plastic pitch at Livi. Victory against the Scottish Premiership’s bottom side would restore some momentum following a midweek loss for the Hibees, who are looking to make it four wins in their last five league games as they take on David Martindale’s strugglers.

Montgomery said: “When you have a good squad and trust in the players you’ve got, it’s easier to rotate and freshen things up. I’ve been able to freshen up Dylan Vente, who had a knock but is 100 per cent ready to go now. Jordan Obita would have been a bit of a risk that I didn’t want to take on Wednesday night.

“You have to make decisions and sometimes it’s about rotating the squad a little bit, knowing you’ve got a run of games coming up. But it’s the same for everybody, so there’s no excuse. Once we get through to maybe February and have a few players back from the long-term injuries, we should be better equipped to cope with another tough series of games.”#

