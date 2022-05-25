She joined the club in 2017 from Forfar Farmington and has more than 100 appearances under her belt including Champions League games.

Now Gallacher is keen to take the next step in her career by winning silverware with Fran Alonso’s side.

Coming from strong footballing stock – relatives include her great-grandfather, Celtic legend Patsy Gallacher and her uncle, former Scotland international striker Kevin Gallacher – the 23-year-old is keen to add to her already impressive collection of honours from her time with Hibs.

“I’m very happy to be here, obviously it’s a massive club and a successful one, so I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” she told CelticTV.

“Following my great-grandad makes the moment a bit more special. He’s a Celtic legend, so I’m not sure if I’ll live up to that but it’s a special moment.

“Like him, I want to be successful here and continue to develop myself and win trophies.”

Revealing she had spoken to Alonso on a number of occasions, Gallacher – who featured for Hibs Women against her new side at Celtic Park back in March – described the move as a ‘no-brainer’.

Amy Gallacher is unveiled as a Celtic player. Picture: Celtic FC

“I spoke to the manager a few times, I love the style of play, and I think I will fit in really well here.

“I’m an attacking player and I like to create things, so hopefully I can bring goals and assists and just add things on the pitch.

“I want to qualify for the Champions League and win titles and hopefully that’s something I can do over the coming years.

“Champions League nights with the men’s team at Celtic Park are massive so hopefully we can qualify and bring it again.”

Gallacher has been a key performer for Dean Gibson’s side, chipping in with the odd spectacular goal. She will be a big miss for the Capital club, who have already signed up a raft of players on new deals and pre-contract agreements.