Some sections of the Easter Road support remain unconvinced by the rookie manager while others have insisted that he deserves time to make the team his own before being judged.

Maloney urged his players to improve their performance from the meek 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle seven days before the Scottish Cup semi-final and although they succumbed to a 2-1 reversal at Hampden, it was an improved performance.

Cadden, who scored Hibs’ goal at the national stadium, has been one of the team’s more consistent performers this term and insists the manager enjoys the backing of the entire dressing room.

Shaun Maloney retains the backing of his players despite Hibs' Scottish Cup semi-final defeat

“Of course we still have faith in what the manager's trying to do,” Cadden said in the aftermath of the last-four defeat.

"The gaffer has been unbelievable since he came in and everyone ran themselves into the ground for him, everyone's putting their body on the line for the gaffer and doing everything they can. I think you can see that out there on the pitch.”

Maloney has introduced a new system and the players are enjoying it, according to Cadden.

"The gaffer wants us to play a certain way and ever since he walked into the building, everyone has bought into what he wants them to do.

“He's been great and I can't speak highly enough of him. We enjoy it and all the boys ran themselves into the ground at Hampden – and that comes from the gaffer.”

