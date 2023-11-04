News you can trust since 1873
Key player missing as Hibs call on familiar faces for Hampden semi

Monty’s men chasing Viaplay Cup Final place in Glasgow

By John Greechan
Published 4th Nov 2023, 16:07 GMT
Martin Boyle - back and on the hunt for goals? Martin Boyle - back and on the hunt for goals?
Martin Boyle - back and on the hunt for goals?

Hibs will be without midfield grafter Jimmy Jeggo for today’s Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden.

Joe Newell, Martin Boyle, David Marshall and Jordan Obita – all rested for the midweek collapse against Ross Count – return to the starting XI as Nick Montgomery goes back to his strangest possible line-up for the biggest game of his brief reign as Hibs boss.

Dylan Levitt will partner captain Newell in the centre of midfield, with Aussie battler Jeggo – subbed after throwing up on the Easter Road pitch in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw against County – still unavailable.

Boyle will partner Dylan Vente up front, with Jair Tavares and Elie Youan retaining their places on the wing, while Obita steps into the left back role for veteran Lewis Stevenson.

Marshall returns in place of Jojo Wollacott in goal – but striker Adam Le Fondre misses a place in the match day squad because of injury.

Hibs (4-4-2): Marshall – Miller, Fish, Bushiri, Obita – Youan, Levitt, Newell, Tavares – Boyle, Vente. Subs: Wollacott, Hanlon, Stevenson, Doidge, Delferriere, Campbell, Molotnikov, Whittaker, Landers.

