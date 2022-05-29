Kirsty Morrison signs new Hibs deal as Dean Gibson underlines winger's potential

The 21-year-old is a product of the Hibs girls academy, spending 10 years in Leith green. Making the step up to senior football a few seasons ago, she is now a well-established member of the first team squad.

Morrison said: “It’s a great feeling. I’ve been at this club for a long time, so I’m looking forward to another year and looking forward to what that brings.

“There’s lots of changes coming, all for the good, so it’s a really exciting time to be a part of the club and I’m really looking forward to next season.”

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Morrison has signed a new contract at Easter Road. Picture: Hibernian FC

Head coach Dean Gibson added: “Kirsty is a player with huge potential and one we are delighted to see staying at the club. I feel she is a player that goes under the radar quite often but to the coaches and players, she is hugely respected and appreciated within the squad.

“Every year I’ve worked with Kirsty – from U23s right through – we have seen vast improvements both in her ability as a player but also her confidence off the pitch. She is an extremely quiet character but every year we are getting more from her.