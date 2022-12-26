Kyle Magennis 'buzzing' for ´brilliant' Ellie Youan and Hibs coaching staff

David Marshall was the sponsors' man of the match after saving two penalties. Magennis himself scored twice, but insists the French forward was the star of the show. Youan has struggled to win over the Hibs fans since since joining on loan from St Gallen in the summer, but his dazzling display on the left wing was one of the big takeaways from the 4-0 win over Livingston, who had midfielder Jason Holt red carded after 15 minutes.

The 23-year-old gift-wrapped both crosses for Magennis to head home either side of half-time. It was a perfect Christmas present for the midfielder. “I was absolutely buzzing because it’s been a long season for me, with the amount of time I was out injured," Magennis said. “It’s great just to be back – and to get on the score sheet as well. I’m picking up where I left off.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for Youan, as well, to get the couple of assists, because he’s had quite a tough time here. But he’s coming from a different country, he’s trying to adapt his game – and he was absolutely brilliant. I thought he deserved man of the match, ahead of everyone, to be honest.

Kyle Magennis celebrates the first of his two goals with Elie Youan, who set them both up. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS