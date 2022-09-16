Kyle Magennis features in Hibs bounce game as Lee Johnson gives update on midfielder's progress

Magennis hasn’t kicked a ball for Hibs for close to 12 months but Easter Road boss Lee Johnson has offered a positive update.

“Kyle’s been training extremely well and consistently, even though he needs a little more time. There’s a lot of positivity in that one.

"He’s had a good week’s training. Right from the start we could see what a good player he is but he’s starting to match the others now in terms of his physical data from training sessions,” the Hibs boss revealed.

"Two or three weeks and a couple of games, if we can keep him on that steady run and good pathway, then we can expect to see him infiltrating squads.”

Johnson remains frustrated by Elias Melkersen’s continued absence as the Norwegian forward awaits the all-clear after suffering a concussion against St Mirren last month.

“Unfortunately, Elias isn’t quite there yet, so I think this game will come a little too early.

“I really like Melks as a player, I believe in his potential a lot. I think he needs to improve his form a little but that’s also down to us and where we’ve played him positionally,” Johnson said.

"He’s a player for whom I have very high hopes. It’s disappointing that we just can’t get a clean run at it with the players, whether it’s consistency of fitness or team selection.

"We’ve got everything in the building; I’m very happy with my squad. I just need to be able to have a clean run at picking a solid eleven who are in form, playing well, and 100 per cent up to match speed."

The unexpected weekend off last time out has been beneficial for those who picked up knocks in the game against Kilmarnock, allowing them ample time to rest, recuperate, and rejoin the squad ahead of the visit of Jim Goodwin’s Dons side.

“We’ve got a few players back in. Lewis Stevenson came on in the last game and has had another good week.

“A couple of the knocks we had going into the Dundee United game have now gone and the boys are ready to go.”