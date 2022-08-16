Kyle Magennis injury latest with Hibs set to issue further update on player after nearly 11 months out

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball for the Easter Road side in nearly 11 months, his last appearance coming in a 1-0 victory over St Johnstone on September 26 last year.

Magennis has played 36 times for the Capital club since joining from St Mirren on a five-year deal in October 2020, scoring five goals.

He began the 2021/22 campaign strongly before suffering a niggling groin injury that kept him out until the new year, and suffered a set-back in January when he picked up a knee problem in a bounce game.

The player underwent surgery in April, dashing any lingering hopes of a return to action before the end of the season.

He travelled to Portugal for the pre-season training camp and did some light running in the Algarve, but remains unavailable for selection.

The Evening News understands Magennis has not suffered a setback in his efforts to get back on the pitch but the club is expected to issue a more detailed update on the player this week.

Meanwhile, long-serving defender Lewis Stevenson is making good progress as he attempts to shake off the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since the 4-1 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Kyle Magennis participated in some light training during Hibs' pre-season trip to Portugal