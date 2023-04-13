The 24-year-old has made just 13 appearances this term, scoring twice in a 4-0 home victory over Livingston in December, but won’t play any further part as the Easter Road side chase European football, with seven games remaining.

Magennis missed the first part of the season as he recovered from a knee problem that limited his gametime last year but after finally returning to the pitch a hamstring complaint returned him to the sidelines for a brief period. While he made a second comeback, playing in six games between December and the end of January, he has played just once since then – a 27-minute second-half substitute appearance in the 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock in mid-February.

The former St Mirren midfielder hasn’t been involved in a matchday squad since and although he travelled to London to see a specialist about a pelvic injury, for which he received an injection, the current problem affects his groin. There will be concern given a similar problem plagued the player between September 2021 and January 2022 and ruled him out of the entirety of Shaun Maloney’s time as manager.

Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis is facing another operation

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Edinburgh derby, Hibs manager Lee Johnson confirmed the nature of the latest setback for Magennis, as he discussed which injured players could feature before the end of the season. Despite missing big players in Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri, and Aiden McGeady as well as Magennis, the squad is probably as strong as it has been since Johnson took the reins in the Capital.