Hibs are facing off against Queen’s Park this evening in their latest Premier Sports Cup group stage match.

After a convincing win over Elgin City at the weekend, David Gray’s men host the Spiders they last faced just under 17 years ago when this tournament was called the CIS Cup. Goals from Steven Fletcher and Filipe Morais on the night sealed a 2-1 win, with Hibs hoping for victory again.

Gray said: “The attention quickly changes to Queen’s Park on Tuesday night. We have a quick turnaround but the lads are all back in the building and feeling positive off the back of a really positive performance.

“The recovery after Saturday was really important for us. We got back down the road and came back in for a full recovery protocol on Sunday, with the players that didn’t play doing a full training session – making sure that everyone is ready to go on Tuesday night.”

Here’s who was in the Hibs team the last time these pair met back in 2007.

GK: Yves Makaba-Makalamby Spent three years at Hibs after joining from Chelsea. Retired in 2019 after time at Wycombe

CB: Darren McCormack Started his career at Hibs and left in 2010. McCormack was banned from competitive football in 2017 until April 2021 after failing an "in-competition test" in April 2017 while at Brechin City. He tested positive for use of metabolites of metandienone (epimetendiol, epitmetandienone and hydroxymetandienone). McCormack was charged with attempted murder after an assault in Leith before Christmas 2017, and last in football at Tranent, who he signed for in 2021.

CB: Torben Joneleit Defender made one of two Hibs appearances on loan from Monaco in this clash.