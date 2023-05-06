After a goalless first half, two quickfire goals from Josh Landers had Hibs two up but with time running out, Friel bundled home after Callum Sandilands’ header from a corner came back off the crossbar and Duncan found the far corner from the edge of the area after Hibs had failed to clear their lines.

In misty conditions at Heriot Watt both teams cancelled each other out in the first half, although Freddie Owens had to be alert to deny Friel 17 minutes in when Duncan picked him out with a cross. Minutes later Sandilands fired wide and just before the half-hour mark Rudi Molotnikov got sight of goal but dragged his effort wide as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams stepped things up in the second half with Hibs enjoying the bulk of the chances, Molotnikov shooting wide again before Reuben McAllister played in Dean Cleland, whose shot was blocked by the Hearts defence. As the hour mark approached Jacob MacIntyre was frustrated to see his daisy-cutter fly narrowly wide of Paris’ left-hand post, and the midfielder tested Paris moments later with a fierce effort that the ‘keeper grabbed at the second attempt.

Hearts and Hibs met for the first of two under-18 derbies in the space of a week

On 65 minutes Hibs took the lead, Molotnikov’s cross taking a deflection but still finding the arriving Landers who bravely headed past the onrushing Paris. It was probably deserved on the balance of play, and Hibs repeated the feat moments later with McAllister flighting a ball to the back post for Landers to bring it down before finishing into the far corner.

The forward, who has just turned 16, could have had a hat-trick when he pounced on a short backpass and ran through on goal but his low attempt smacked the post. It would prove to be pivotal in the outcome of the game. Hearts began asking more questions of Hibs and from a corner, Sandilands’ powerful header struck the bar with Friel on hand to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sensing an equaliser, Hearts continued pouring forwards and when Hibs failed to properly clear their lines, Duncan struck the leveller.

Hibs host Celtic on Monday night before returning to the Oriam next Friday to face Hearts again.