Late Hibs chairman Ron Gordon honoured after launch of Scottish Football Marketing

Scottish Football Marketing will seek to improve the promotion of the game in this country, both to fans within Scotland and the wider world. It seems the Scottish FA, SPFL and SWPL coming together to pool their resources.

A team of professionals will be recruited to work under a commercial board, based at Hampden Park, and will seek to create “a compelling and unified brand for Scottish football” with an eye on increasing commercial revenues for every club in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea for the centralised marketing body was one of the ideas to come from SPFL’s strategic review. Ron Gordon, the former Hibs chairman who recently died after a battle with cancer, has been credited as a “driving force” behind the idea as he and his club worked with officials from Hearts, Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers to revolutionise the sport in Scotland.

Former Hibs chairman Ron Gordon recently passed away after a battle with cancer. Picture: SNS

The statement announcing the creation of SFM paid tribute to Gordon’s work as the three chiefs of Scottish football welcomed the launch.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “During the pandemic, the whole of Scottish football worked in unison and the daily meetings of the Joint Response Group were vital in ensuring that clubs emerged intact from the huge challenges posed by Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That model, bringing together the considerable resources, skills, and energy of the entire sport, showed how much more we can achieve when we all pull together.

“The SPFL recently announced record turnover and record fees returned to our 42 clubs. The creation of Scottish Football Marketing gives the game a major strategic advantage in developing new and attractive commercial propositions which will, in turn, further increase revenues for the benefit of fans and clubs alike.

“Ron Gordon was a driving force of the Scottish Football Marketing project and we hope its creation will be a legacy of his all-too-short time in Scottish football.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Scottish football offers a compelling and unpredictable narrative on the field. We believe it is time to work smarter off the field, in an increasingly competitive marketplace, to reinforce the magic of our national game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen similar models work well in football and across sport and entertainment and want to make sure Scottish football is as attractive as possible to fans of all ages, with an offering that will be attractive to new sponsors and partners.”

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: “The SWPL has come a long way in a very short space of time, and underpinning this early progress has been a culture of collaboration across SWPL clubs, the SPFL, and the Scottish FA.

“In our first season of existence, we have already created record-breaking partnerships with Sky Sports, BBC Scotland, BBC ALBA and Mitre. Scottish Football Marketing is an innovative and exciting development for Scottish football and our involvement will further strengthen elite women’s football in Scotland – and accelerate the growth of the women’s game in this country.”

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad