Departed Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom

11 potential candidates who could replace Paul Heckingbottom as Hibs manager

Paul Heckingbottom has been relieved of his duties as head coach of Hibs after a disastrous start to the season.

By Peter Wales
Monday, 4th November 2019, 3:41 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 3:49 pm

Hibs will immediately begin their search for a successor. We take a look at some of the names likely to be mentioned over the coming days and - potentially - weeks.

1. Alan Stubbs

Cup-winning boss is going to be linked with a return every time Hibs are searching for a new head coach. A lot of fans would back this appointment but would it be the right move?

2. Robbie Stockdale

Could the current No.2 fancy a tilt at the top job? It would be a big call, as the former Scotland international has only held caretaker posts - but he wouldn't be the first assistant to step up

3. Gordon Strachan

Former Scotland boss was in the running last time (according to the bookies) but has taken DoF role at Dundee. Would a spell managing his boyhood club tempt him back to management?

4. James McDonaugh

Former Hibs coach is doing well at Edinburgh City in League Two after a rocky start. Would be a big step up from the bottom tier of Scottish football however

