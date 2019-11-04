11 potential candidates who could replace Paul Heckingbottom as Hibs manager

Hibs will immediately begin their search for a successor. We take a look at some of the names likely to be mentioned over the coming days and - potentially - weeks.
1. Alan Stubbs
Cup-winning boss is going to be linked with a return every time Hibs are searching for a new head coach. A lot of fans would back this appointment but would it be the right move?
Photo:
Copyright:
2. Robbie Stockdale
Could the current No.2 fancy a tilt at the top job? It would be a big call, as the former Scotland international has only held caretaker posts - but he wouldn't be the first assistant to step up
Photo:
Copyright:
3. Gordon Strachan
Former Scotland boss was in the running last time (according to the bookies) but has taken DoF role at Dundee. Would a spell managing his boyhood club tempt him back to management?
Photo:
Copyright:
4. James McDonaugh
Former Hibs coach is doing well at Edinburgh City in League Two after a rocky start. Would be a big step up from the bottom tier of Scottish football however
Photo:
Copyright: