'Aberdeen will make me better' claims former Hibs target Funso Ojo

Funso Ojo opted for a move to Aberdeen despite a "click" with Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Funso Ojo has claimed a move to Aberdeen will make a him a better player than at Easter Road.

The midfielder appeared set to complete a six-figure move to Easter Road from Scunthorpe United.

He had travelled to Edinburgh and met with the coaching staff, according to the Scottish Sun.

Yet, he stalled on a decision as Aberdeen entered the bidding before completing a move to the Pittodrie side, signing a deal until 2022.

It led Heckingbottom to suggest it was motivated by money.

However, the Belgian has said his decision was purely football-based and claims he will become a better player at Aberdeen.

“I had a click with him (Paul Heckingbottom) since the first time I met with him," Ojo said. “He is a good manager and I was looking forward to working with him — but in the end my decision fell on Aberdeen.

“I had put it off for a long time but in the end I just had to come up and look at Aberdeen. I saw the new training ground which attracted me and I saw everything was being built to be ready in October.

“I thought this is something I wanted. This is going to push me for the rest of my career and make me better. I think I could still have improved at Hibs but there is more for me at Aberdeen.

“European football, for example, was a big thing for me coming here. I have played in Europe before and it is something I want to do again so it was a big factor in signing for Aberdeen.”