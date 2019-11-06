Albania set to call up Hibs star Florian Kamberi

Florian Kamberi scored for Hibs against Celtic at Hampden

Hibs forward Florian Kamberi is set to be called up by Albania for their Euro 2020 qualifiers later this month.

The 24-year-old qualifies to play for Switzerland, Kosovo and Albania, but has opted to represent the Eagles after their assistant manager, Sergio Porrini, watched him score against Celtic at Hampden.

Albania host Andorra in Elbasani on Friday, November 14, before taking on world champions France at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana three days later.

Kamberi has represented Switzerland - the country of his birth - at under-21 level, but qualifies for Albania through his parents’ nationality.

